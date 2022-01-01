Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in PG&E by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,871,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,734,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

