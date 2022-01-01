Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $49.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

