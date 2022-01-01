VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000.

SMB stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

