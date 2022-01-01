Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,434,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $171.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

