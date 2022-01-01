Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VO opened at $254.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

