Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $74,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $255.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

