Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $5.63 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $4,073.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00011775 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.07777290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.66 or 0.99668130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 795,545 coins and its circulating supply is 650,931 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

