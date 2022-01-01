VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Trading Down 2.6%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s share price fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.91. 17,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 44,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VectivBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VectivBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get VectivBio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth $31,235,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth $479,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.