Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Velo3D stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65. Velo3D has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $53,371,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $7,362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $7,165,000.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.