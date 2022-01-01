Ventas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,998 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average volume of 937 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.12 on Friday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

