Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 2.5% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 356,425 shares of company stock worth $78,104,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $228.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

