Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

