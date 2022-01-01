Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 648,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,017,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 48,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TECK opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

