Versor Investments LP Takes $358,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

