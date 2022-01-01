Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $296.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

