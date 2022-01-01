Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,867 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Simply Good Foods worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock worth $17,913,786. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

