Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.22 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $258.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

