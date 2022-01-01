Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 177,151 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of CMC Materials worth $20,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCMP opened at $191.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

