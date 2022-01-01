Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 184,270 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lightspeed POS worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

