Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,559 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,707,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.90 and a 200 day moving average of $304.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.