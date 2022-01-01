VIG (VIG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. VIG has a market capitalization of $635,023.99 and approximately $72.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.