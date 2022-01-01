Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRDN. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000.

VRDN traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $429.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.