VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

VSEC stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $774.67 million, a PE ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 1.47.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

