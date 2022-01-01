Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $210.25

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $210.25 and last traded at $208.75, with a volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

