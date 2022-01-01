Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $34,764,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $207.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $143.10 and a 52 week high of $210.25.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

