Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €160.64 ($182.54).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock opened at €131.60 ($149.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.84. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.