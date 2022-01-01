Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.85

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.85 and traded as high as C$24.27. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.27, with a volume of 28,088 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.85.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$401.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.6699998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

