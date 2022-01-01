Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 2,084,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,114,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wallbox alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.