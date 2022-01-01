Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.17 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $76.21 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,181,360 coins and its circulating supply is 78,460,328 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

