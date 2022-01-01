WANdisco (LON:WAND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $341.64

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 341.64 ($4.59) and traded as high as GBX 426 ($5.73). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.62), with a volume of 30,552 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 331.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.64. The company has a market capitalization of £248.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

