Welch Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

