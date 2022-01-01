Welch Group LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.