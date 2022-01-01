Welch Group LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

