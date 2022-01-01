Welch Group LLC Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 391,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.