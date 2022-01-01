Welch Group LLC Sells 698 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Welch Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,268,000 after acquiring an additional 184,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $207.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.27. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

