White Pine Investment CO Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

MTUM stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

