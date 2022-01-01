WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report sales of $18.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.