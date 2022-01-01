Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

UP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE UP opened at $4.64 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.