Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 570,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $283,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 185,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

