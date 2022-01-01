WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS WLDBF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,425. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

