Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.38

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 8495067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. Cowen dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.