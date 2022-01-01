Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

XEL stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

