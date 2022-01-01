Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Given New $5.40 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $5.40 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

