XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,269.10

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,269.10 ($70.83) and traded as low as GBX 5,150 ($69.23). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,250 ($70.57), with a volume of 3,141 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.38) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,268.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

