Xponance Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,639 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $212.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

