Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,966 shares of company stock worth $68,275,076 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

ETSY stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

