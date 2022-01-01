Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $282.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

