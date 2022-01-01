Xponance Inc. Sells 48,830 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,830 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after buying an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Truist began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

