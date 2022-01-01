Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $260.48 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,678 shares of company stock worth $13,443,858 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

