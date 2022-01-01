Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $961.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yatsen by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen

